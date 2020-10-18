UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guineans Vote In Tense Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Guineans vote in tense presidential election

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Guineans began voting Sunday in a high-stakes presidential election, with the 82-year-old incumbent Alpha Conde bidding for a controversial third term.

The poll -- the first in a string across West Africa -- follows months of political unrest in the former French colony, where dozens of people have been killed during security crackdowns on mass protests against Conde's move.

Campaigning for the first round of the vote was marked by insults traded between Conde and his leading rival Cellou Dalein Diallo.

People lined up at polling stations and voting began about half an hour ahead of the scheduled 0800 GMT opening.

Conde pushed through a new constitution in March, arguing that it would modernise the country.

But the move controversially allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidential terms.

After decades as an opposition activist, Conde became Guinea's first democratically-elected president in 2010 and won again in 2015.

Rights groups have become increasingly critical of the president, however, accusing him of veering towards authoritarianism.

Diallo, 68, now Guinea's leading opposition politician, was formerly a prime minister under authoritarian leader Lansana Conte.

Sporadic clashes between rival supporters have broken out across Guinea in recent days, sparking fears of further violence on polling day.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Vote Guinea March Sunday 2015 Opposition

Recent Stories

India reports more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 d ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: World must rush to avoid Covid-19 deja ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, deat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.