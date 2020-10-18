Guineans vote in tense presidential election

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Guineans began voting Sunday in a high-stakes presidential election, with the 82-year-old incumbent Alpha Conde bidding for a controversial third term.

The poll -- the first in a string across West Africa -- follows months of political unrest in the former French colony, where dozens of people have been killed during security crackdowns on mass protests against Conde's move.

Campaigning for the first round of the vote was marked by insults traded between Conde and his leading rival Cellou Dalein Diallo.

People lined up at polling stations and voting began about half an hour ahead of the scheduled 0800 GMT opening.

Conde pushed through a new constitution in March, arguing that it would modernise the country.

But the move controversially allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidential terms.

After decades as an opposition activist, Conde became Guinea's first democratically-elected president in 2010 and won again in 2015.

Rights groups have become increasingly critical of the president, however, accusing him of veering towards authoritarianism.

Diallo, 68, now Guinea's leading opposition politician, was formerly a prime minister under authoritarian leader Lansana Conte.

Sporadic clashes between rival supporters have broken out across Guinea in recent days, sparking fears of further violence on polling day.