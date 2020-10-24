UrduPoint.com
Guinea's Alpha Conde Wins Over 59% Of Votes In Presidential Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Guinea's Alpha Conde wins over 59% of votes in presidential poll

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won 59.49 percent of a hotly contested election, where he has sought a controversial third term, the country's electoral authority announced on Saturday.

His main rival, opposition politician Cellou Dalein Diallo -- who claimed victory before the publication of the results -- received 33.5 percent of the vote, according to the electoral authority.

