Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Guinean President Alpha Conde has pushed ahead with a new government after fiercely disputed elections last October that claimed dozens of lives.

The 82-year-old leader named 16 new ministers, according to a communique read on state tv on Tuesday night, as part of an expected reshuffle.

Conde won a violently contested third term after pushing through a new constitution that, he argued, meant the two-term limit on president tenure had been reset.

He re-appointed most of his previous ministers, according to Tuesday's decree.