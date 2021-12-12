Guitar classes in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Guitar classes is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for people of all ages with professional guitar instructor Shehryar Bakshi.

According to PNCA, participants got an opportunity to learn favorite instruments from talented teachers.

The classes are being held on Monday and Tuesday from 04:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.

Shehyar Bakhshi is part of Bakshi Brothers musical band which produce a modern rendition of traditional folk.

Sons of Azam Bakshi, the legendary classical singer, and tabla player Ajmal Khan, winner of the pride of performance award, the passion for creating free-range music is hereditary and runs in their blood.

With huge experience working as music teacher, teaching vocals as well as music notations to students at a local school, the band has played shows across Pakistan as well as the SAARC Conference in 2013.

