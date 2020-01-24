UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulbis Wears Out Shoes, Sends SOS

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Gulbis wears out shoes, sends SOS

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Colourful Latvian Ernests Gulbis only brought one pair of shoes to the Australian Open, and he has quickly realised it was a big mistake.

The 31-year-old, who has had more than his fair share of troubles and controversies in an up-and-down career, is without a clothing sponsor and arrived with just a single pair of size 11.5 footwear.

He thought he would easily find more in Melbourne, but he has struggled and is running low.

"I thought that in Melbourne, during the Australian Open, it's going to be no problem at all. I called Adidas. They didn't have one model, not one, nothing," said Gulbis, the son of a wealthy investment banker and an actress mother.

"So I had to call like 10, not 10, but maybe at least seven other stores, and only two stores had my shoe size. So I think I bought the last two pairs." According to the ATP, Gulbis wore out his first pair, and his second pair already has holes in them.

Down to his last shoes, he sent an SOS to fellow Adidas wearers still going strong at the year's opening Grand Slam.

"I don't know. I don't know. Dominic (Thiem) is a smaller size. (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, I don't know what size he is. It's funny to even think about it. It's unbelievable," he told the governing body's website.

The laid-back Gulbis was once inside the world's top 10, but has tumbled to 256 after going 6-17 in tour-level matches last season.

A former French Open semi-finalist, he has struggled for consistency with shoulder, right wrist and calf problems plaguing him over recent seasons.

But Gulbis, who had to come through Australian Open qualifying, is now injury-free as he prepares for a third round clash with French 10th seed Gael Monfils on Saturday.

"It's all about practice, getting fit, and I had a good, really good two months of practice," he said.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Somali Shilling Australian Open All Share Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.