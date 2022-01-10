UrduPoint.com

Gulf Ministers Visit China Amid Energy Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit as turmoil in neighbouring Kazakhstan raises concerns about China's energy security.

The officials from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah al-Hajrah, will be in China until Friday, the foreign ministry has said.

Recent unrest in oil and gas-rich Kazakhstan has raised concerns in China, which has long invested heavily in its central Asian neighbour's energy industry.

The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, including a tour of Africa as well as visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The foreign ministry did not provide further details on the Gulf ministers' visit, the first group trip of its kind, but they are expected to discuss strengthening energy ties with Beijing.

China has sought in recent years to bolster its ties with the Gulf states, with President Xi Jinping in 2014 aiming to more than double trade with the region by 2023.

State-owned newspaper Global Times said the visit may also "make breakthroughs" in talks over a China-GCC free-trade agreement.

The potential agreement was first tabled in 2004, with the two sides discussing in March last year the possibility of resuming negotiations.

Xi praised the Kazakhstan government's deadly crackdown on protesters as "highly responsible" in a message to leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last week.

He added that Beijing was willing to "provide support" if needed, state media reported.

Related Topics

Africa Sri Lanka China Kuwait Oman Oil Visit Beijing Bahrain Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Maldives March May Media From Government Agreement Industry Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.