Gulf States Sign 'solidarity And Stability' Deal: Saudi Crown Prince

Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gulf states sign 'solidarity and stability' deal: Saudi crown prince

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.

"These efforts helped us reach the agreement of the Al-Ula statement that will be signed at this summit, where we affirm our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability," he told the meeting, thanking the United States and Kuwait for their mediation.

Leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council signed two documents, the Al-Ula declaration, named after the Saudi city where the summit was held, and a final communique.

Their contents were not immediately released but hopes for a deal to end the bitter impasse were raised overnight when Saudi announced it would open its borders to Doha despite lingering enmity between the neighbours.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition of countries in the Gulf and beyond that cut ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017.

