Mexico City, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A gunfight in southern Mexico left at least 18 people dead on Wednesday, including the mayor of a town, authorities said.

Prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos told Milenio Television the attack happened in San Miguel Totolapan in the state of Guerrero. Two others were wounded, she said.