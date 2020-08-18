UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunfire Heard At Army Base Outside Mali Capital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Gunfire heard at army base outside Mali capital

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Gunfire was heard at an army base near Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday, several witnesses and one security official said, amid an ongoing political crisis in the Sahel state.

Soldiers fired their guns into the air in a military base in Kati, a town some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Bamako.

"There were lots of them and they were very nervous," a doctor in thetown told AFP.

Related Topics

Army Doctor Mali Kati Bamako From

Recent Stories

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

28 minutes ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

32 minutes ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

41 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.