Gunfire heard at army base outside Mali capital

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Gunfire was heard at an army base near Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday, several witnesses and one security official said, amid an ongoing political crisis in the Sahel state.

Soldiers fired their guns into the air in a military base in Kati, a town some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Bamako.

"There were lots of them and they were very nervous," a doctor in thetown told AFP.