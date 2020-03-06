UrduPoint.com
Gunfire Heard At Political Rally In Kabul: Security Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Gunfire heard at political rally in Kabul: security official

Kabul, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Gunfire erupted at a political rally in western Kabul on Friday, an Afghan security official said, in what appeared to be the first attack to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the incident, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shia.

An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year saw a barrage of mortar fire kill at least 11 people.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said gunfire had erupted from a construction site near to the ceremony on Friday morning.

"Soon after the attack, police forces and police special forces units rushed to the scene," Rahimi told a local news station, noting that sporadic gunfire was ongoing.

Photos on social media appeared to show at least two dead bodies, but there was no official word on casualties.

The ceremony was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The incident comes less than one week after the US and Taliban signed a deal that would pave the way for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.

However, fighting has continued to rage across the country, casting a pall over hopes that the agreement would lead to a reduction in violence.

