Gunfire Heard Near Burkina Faso Presidency: Witnesses

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Gunfire heard near Burkina Faso presidency: witnesses

Ouagadougou, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Shots rang out before dawn on Friday around Burkina Faso's presidential palace and headquarters of the military junta, which itself seized power in a coup last January, witnesses told AFP.

Troops blocked several main roads in the capital Ouagadougou, AFP journalists said, and state television was cut, broadcasting a blank screen for several hours saying: "no video signal".

"I heard heavy detonations around 4:30 am (0430 GMT) and now the roads around my home have been sealed off by military vehicles," said a resident who lives close to the presidential palace.

The reason for the gunfire was not immediately clear.

