Gunfire heard near key Mali base

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Gunfire rang out early Friday close to a key military base near the Malian capital, an AFP journalist and local residents said, although the cause was not immediately clear.

The Sahel state is struggling with both a jihadist insurgency and political turbulence, experiencing two coups within the last two years.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "at around 5:00 am, unidentified armed men attacked Kati," a town on the edge of capital Bamako where a large military base is located.

"We were woken up at five o'clock by firing, by explosions, we don't know what's going on," another resident said.

A third source said: "Our base is being attacked." At 8:00 am, an AFP journalist also heard detonations that came from inside the camp.

Malian special forces personnel were deployed in the area, and two helicopters flew overhead.

The French embassy sent text messages to French nationals saying "attack underway at Kati" and urging caution.

The authorities in Kati could not be immediately reached for comment.

The impoverished landlocked country is governed by a junta headed by colonels who in August 2020 forced out the elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Keita had been facing mounting protests at failures to stem a jihadist campaign that erupted in northern Mali in 2012 and then spread to the country's volatile centre, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Across the three countries, thousands of civilians, troops and police have been killed and more than two million people have fled their homes.

In the latest attacks, central Mali and the Koulikoro region near Bamako were hit by six simultaneous assaults on Thursday.

At dawn on Friday, at about the same time as the gunfire was heard at Kali, suspected jihadists carried out further attacks on security forces, including at Kolokani, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of the capital.

In May 2021, the junta staged a second coup, forcing out a civilian-led government.

Since then, it has woven closer ties with the Kremlin, bringing in Russian personnel, while relations with international partners have gone into a downward spiral.

A spat with France has triggered a pullout of French forces that have been fighting jihadists in Mali for nearly a decade. The withdrawal is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Tensions, meanwhile, have brewed with the UN's peacekeeping force MINUSMA, whose spokesman this week was told to leave the country.

The base at Kati has played an important part in military coups.

It was the springboard for mounting the 2020 putsch, and afterwards was used to detain Keita.

In the 2021 coup, the base was used to hold Keita's successor, Bah Ndaw, and prime minister Moctar Ouane.