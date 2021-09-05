Gunfire in Guinea capital, troops on streets: witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Gunfire was heard in the centre of the Guinean capital Conkary on Sunday morning and troops were seen on the streets, witnesses told AFP.

There was no immediate explanation for the incidents in Conakry's Kaloum peninsula, where the presidency, various institutions and offices are located.

Authorities in the West African nation were not commenting on the situation.

Residents reached by telephone in Kaloum reported hearing sustained gunfire.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for their safety, they reported seeing a number of soldiers on the streets who called on residents to return to their homes and stay there.