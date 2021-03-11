Gunfire in Yangon night raids as UN condemns protest crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Security forces sprayed gunfire during pre-dawn patrols of Myanmar's biggest city on Thursday, as the UN condemned the growing violence against protestors angry over the six-week-old coup.

International pressure has been building steadily since the military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feburary 1, triggering daily demonstrations around the country.

The UN Security Council unanimously agreed on a statement Wednesday condemning the Myanmar military's use of violence against peaceful anti-coup protesters.

It was the second time in just over a month that the council's 15 members, including China -- a traditional ally of Myanmar's generals -- made a rare show of unity over the crisis.

"Now it's time for de-escalation. It's time for diplomacy. It's time for dialogue," the UN's Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun said.

The United States also applied fresh pressure with sanctions against two adult children of Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing.

In Yangon's central Sanchaung township people had another sleepless night as security forces raided apartments searching for lost police weapons.

"They used sound bombs on every street," said one resident.

"We are asking friends who are outside of their homes not to come back here tonight because of the situation." Sanchaung has been a flashpoint of tensions all week -- on Monday night security forces sealed off a block of streets, confining around 200 anti-coup protesters before searching apartments.

- 'Many enemies' - State-run newspaper the Mirror on Thursday carried an announcement that the Arakan Army (AA) -- which fights for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in northern Rakhine state -- was no longer considered a terrorist organisation.

The AA has been locked in battle with the military for nearly two years in a conflict that has left hundreds killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes.

Herve Lemahieu, a Myanmar expert from Australia's Lowy Institute, said the move was likely because the military -- known as the Tatmadaw -- wanted to end the distraction of fighting the AA in the north so it could focus on the protests.

"The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don't want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres," he told AFP.

Another part of Yangon, North Okkalapa, was also reeling after 300 arrests on Wednesday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

"One person was shot with live ammunition during the crackdown and is in a critical condition," the monitoring group said.