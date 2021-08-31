Gunfire rings out in Kabul as US confirms military withdrawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The sound of gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the US military confirmed the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war.

AFP correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several known Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.