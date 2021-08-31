UrduPoint.com

Gunfire Rings Out In Kabul As US Confirms Military Withdrawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Gunfire rings out in Kabul as US confirms military withdrawal

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The sound of gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the US military confirmed the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war.

AFP correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several known Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul From

