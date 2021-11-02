Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in C Africa: UN

Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by shots fired by the presidential guard in Bangui, the UN said Tuesday.

The UN called the incident, which took place Monday, "a deliberate and unspeakable attack".

"The elements of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit", who were traveling in a bus, "came under heavy fire from the presidential guard without prior warning or any response, while they were unarmed," the UN said.