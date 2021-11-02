UrduPoint.com

Gunfire Wounds 10 Egyptian Peacekeepers In C Africa: UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in C Africa: UN

Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by shots fired by the presidential guard in Bangui, the UN said Tuesday.

The UN called the incident, which took place Monday, "a deliberate and unspeakable attack".

"The elements of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit", who were traveling in a bus, "came under heavy fire from the presidential guard without prior warning or any response, while they were unarmed," the UN said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police United Nations Bangui Central African Republic From

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

28 minutes ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

33 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

43 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

33 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

33 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.