UrduPoint.com

Gunman Detained After Firing Shots In Canberra Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Gunman detained after firing shots in Canberra airport

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A gunman fired around five shots inside Canberra's main airport Sunday, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no one before he was detained by Australian police.

Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital's main airport.

Police said the man was taken into custody and was being held at a station in the city. A firearm was recovered, they added.

The gunman entered the airport's departures area in the early afternoon and sat close to the terminal's large glass windows, detective acting superintendent Dave Craft told reporters outside the building.

He added that the gunman waited five minutes before pulling out his firearm and "let off approximately five rounds" The airport was evacuated and locked down, leading to the suspension of flights But normal operations resumed after the airport was re-opened later in the day, though some flights had been cancelled.

Craft said the crime scene indicated that the man had fired shots at the glass windows in the terminal.

No shots were directed at passengers or staff, he said.

Several apparent bullet impacts were visible on the glass front on the second floor of the airport, television images showed.

A woman identified only as Helen was quoted as telling The Guardian newspaper that she saw a man "shooting into the air" not far from the check-in counter, describing him as being middle-aged and "clean cut".

After examining the airport's closed-circuit television images, police said they believed the man had acted alone.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Canberra Man Women Sunday TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.