Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A gunman opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, before being chased down by officers who shot him dead, police said.

"The suspect reached Huta gate (near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound) and shot at the police position with an (assault) rifle," a police statement said.

"The officers went in pursuit after the terrorist while shooting at him," the statement added, with a spokesman confirming to AFP the suspect had been killed.