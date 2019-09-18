Gunman 'fires shots', threatens to blow up Kiev bridge: police

Kiev, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A gunman on Wednesday fired shots from his car after blocking a major road bridge in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and threatened to blow it up, police said.

Kiev police said the man had stopped traffic on the bridge over the Dnipro river and was "firing shots and threatening to carry out an explosion." "We are conducting a special police operation," Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko said in a statement.

The incident is being treated as "preparation for a terrorist act", the police chief added.

No casualties have been reported.

Kiev's metro system, which uses the bridge for one of its lines, said it had suspended traffic on the section.

A large number of police cars and an armoured vehicle were at the scene, an AFP photographer reported.

Incidents involving weapons are not uncommon in Ukraine, where arms are in wide circulation because of the conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

Reacting on social media, many Kiev residents complained that the gunman had caused long traffic jams at rush hour.