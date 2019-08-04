UrduPoint.com
Gunman Kills 20 At Texas Walmart Store In Latest US Mass Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest US mass shooting

El Paso, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in Texas, the latest mass shooting in the United States.

As President Donald Trump led the condemnation over "an act of cowardice" that police were treating as a possible hate crime, calls rang out to end the "epidemic" of gun violence.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.

One suspect was taken into custody while authorities were studying an extremist manifesto purportedly written by the gunman.

Footage shot on camera phones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store's parking lot while other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.

