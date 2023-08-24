Open Menu

Gunman Kills Three At California Bar

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Gunman kills three at California bar

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A gunman shot three people dead and wounded at least six others at a bar in the US state of California on Wednesday, police said.

The shooter also died in the incident, with police saying there was an "officer-involved shooting" at the location but that no officers had been hurt.

"Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter," the Orange County Sheriff said on social media. "6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported (with) gunshot wounds." Senior fire department official Brian Fennessy said two of the wounded were in "critical condition".

The incident is the latest gun violence to hit the United States, a country where tens of thousands of people die from firearms every year.

The shooting took place at the Cook's Corner bar, a venue popular with bikers, around 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

The Orange County Register, citing sources, said the incident was sparked by a domestic dispute.

Police said they were investigating reports that the gunman was a former law enforcement officer.

"At least one weapon has been recovered at the scene and we have been made aware that the subject may be retired law enforcement," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes told reporters.

Barnes said there had been more than 30 witnesses at the crime scene and that police were interviewing them.

