Gunman takes hostages in Amsterdam Apple Store: police

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A gunman is holding people hostage in an Apple Store in Amsterdam, Dutch police said late Tuesday, adding that officers were surrounding the shop.

"A hostage-taking is underway in the Apple Store in Leidseplein", one of Amsterdam's most lively areas for nightlife, police said on Twitter, adding that they were "reluctant" to release more information "for the safety of those involved".