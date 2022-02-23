UrduPoint.com

Gunman Takes People Hostage At Amsterdam Apple Store

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022

Gunman takes people hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A man with a firearm walked into an Apple store in central Amsterdam late Tuesday and was holding people hostage, police said, adding that several of them had been released.

"There is an ongoing hostage situation at the Apple Store at Leidseplein at the moment," the city police force said on Twitter.

"Since the start of the hostage taking ... several people have managed to leave the store," the they said.

"To ensure the safety of all people involved we are not able to share information about the situation and/or actions taken by the police.

"We would like to ask all public to stay away from the site so the police can focus on dealing with the situation," they said.

Police said there were several special units deployed to "get the situation under control", adding that they had been alerted of an armed robbery at 5:40 pm (1640 GMT) which had rapidly transformed into a hostage situation.

They were monitoring images circulating on social media which would eventually be used in an investigation, they added.

Tim Wagemakers, an independent journalist who was in a nearby building, tweeted that there were heavily armed police at the site, adding that locals had been asked to remain inside and stay away from their windows.

The building he was in has since been evacuated.

Images on social media showed an assailant holding a man at gunpoint, local media reported. Several witnesses heard gunshots inside the Apple Store, according to the AT5 outlet.

