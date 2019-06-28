UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman Wounds Two, Including Imam, In French Mosque Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Gunman wounds two, including imam, in French mosque shooting

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in northwestern France on Thursday, wounding the local imam and another person, before fleeing the scene and later being found dead, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the incident in the port city of Brest in Brittany, but Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he had ordered an increase in security measures around places of worship across France.

Imam Rachid El Jay was hit by four bullets while a worshipper who was with him sustained injuries from two bullets, but neither was thought to have life-threatening wounds, the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and judicial sources said.

"(El Jay) sustained two bullet wounds to the abdomen and two to the legs. The worshipper was hit in the legs by two bullets," the CFCM said.

Brest deputy mayor Trabelsi Hosny said the imam walked out of the mosque with a friend when "a person introduced himself wanting to get a photo with the imam, which the imam agreed to".

The man then fired at the imam and his friend, Hosny said.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm (1400 GMT), when several shots rang out in front of the mosque.

A police source said the suspected shooter was found dead in an area near the airport, some 10 kilometres (six miles) from the mosque, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after an apparent suicide.

The source said that the alleged gunman left written documents near where his body was found.

"He is unknown to the police, is not on file, and is not known to belong to a far-right movement," the source said.

Police have opened an inquiry, with the Paris prosecutor's office saying the situation was also being looked into by the anti-terror squad.

Brest pharmacist Thierry Ropars, who administered first aid to the victims, said "everything happened very quickly".

"I heard six or seven shots and when I came out of the pharmacy I saw two people on the ground, not far from the mosque's entrance, wounded in the legs and stomach," he added.

He then put pressure on the gunshot wounds to "stop them from losing too much blood".

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Interior Minister France Suicide Brest Paris Man Mosque Muslim From Blood Airport

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

7 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

8 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

9 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

9 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.