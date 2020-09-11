UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Abduct 10 Near Nigeria Capital, Police Free 5

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Gunmen abduct 10 near Nigeria capital, police free 5

Abuja, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Gunmen on Thursday abducted 10 people from a community outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, five of whom were rescued after a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers, police said.

Police were searching for the remaining victims after the overnight attack in Tungan Maje, police spokesman Anjuguri Manzah said in a statement, describing the gunmen as "heavily armed".

Local media said up to 20 people might have been abducted when the gunmen stormed the village, which borders the Federal capital's territory and the Nigerian state of Niger.

They were said to have raided homes, carting away valuables before making off with their victims.

The motive for the abductions was not immediately clear as no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and there has been an increase of incidents in the capital Abuja.

