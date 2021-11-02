UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Abduct Six In Nigerian Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gunmen abduct six in Nigerian capital

Abuja, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Gunmen abducted six people early Tuesday from a university near the international airport serving Nigeria's capital Abuja, police said.

The dawn attack at the staff quarters of University of Abuja in Giri raised fears of safety around the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

"Six persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives," police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said in a statement, adding that the gunmen have not been identified.

Armed men known locally as bandits have increasingly targeted schools and universities in recent months in Africa's most populous nation of some 210 million inhabitants.

The university said on its Facebook page that four staff and their children were abducted.

A senior lecturer who requested anonymity said the bandits "came at about 2 am (0100 GMT) in large numbers, operated for about two hours before the police arrived.

" He told AFP that staff had expressed worries about a lack of adequate security around the university, saying it was a "porous environment... surrounded by mountains." Adeh said police was dispatched to the area to "fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community." Efforts are under way to rescue the victims, she added.

Gunmen in northwest and central Nigeria have kidnapped more than 1,000 students since December, according to the UN.

Most of the victims have been released after negotiations with their captors.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari said that even when abducted students are released, "the trauma of the incidences remain long in their minds."The retired general elected in 2015 said that 12 million children in Nigeria were currently scared of going to school.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Police United Nations Facebook Abuja Nigeria December Criminals 2015 From Million Airport

Recent Stories

vivo X70 Pro Redefines Photography: Let’s Hear f ..

Vivo X70 Pro Redefines Photography: Let’s Hear from The Best

35 seconds ago
 Board of Securities and Commodities Authority hold ..

Board of Securities and Commodities Authority holds meeting

8 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Big ..

Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Biggest Influencer Affiliate Comp ..

11 minutes ago
 China Recommends Citizens Stockpile Essentials for ..

China Recommends Citizens Stockpile Essentials for Winter 'in Case of Emergencie ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine denies Russian military build-up on border ..

Ukraine denies Russian military build-up on border

4 minutes ago
 Ten new COVID-19 cases reported

Ten new COVID-19 cases reported

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.