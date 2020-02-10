Gunmen attack Benin police post near Burkina border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Gunmen attacked a police post overnight in northern Benin near the border with Burkina Faso, where several jihadist groups operate, leaving at least one officer wounded, police and residents said Sunday.

It was the first such assault against security forces in Benin, which borders three West African countries battling a growing jihadist insurgency.

Around 10 armed men arrived on motorbikes and opened fire with automatic weapons on the police post in Keremou, a remote village near the town of Banikoara, in the early hours of Sunday.

A police report seen by AFP said four officers were at the post when the attack happened. One officer is missing and one was seriously wounded, the report said.

The gunmen shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greater) during the attack, the report said.

"We lost one colleague in the attack, that is all we can say for the moment, and an investigation is still ongoing," one police official said.

"It is difficult to say if it was poachers or jihadists, but they shouted 'Allahu Akbar' when they were opening fire." The officer, with bullet wounds to his left eye and right hand, managed to escape and hide in the bush during the attack before making his way to Banikoara, the police official said, adding that he has been hospitalised.

Benin has been a relative safe haven in a region rocked by jihadist violence that has spread from Nigeria and Mali.

Two French tourists were kidnapped last year and their tour guide killed in Benin's remote Pendjari national park, on the porous border with Burkina Faso.

They were rescued soon afterwards by French special forces in northern Burkina Faso where they had been taken.

Burkina Faso faces spiralling jihadist violence that has spilled over the border from neighbouring Mali and spread across the Sahel region.

Residents reached by telephone said the missing policeman was killed, but this could not be confirmed.

A source at the president's office in the Benin capital Cotonou said it was "too soon" to say whether the assailants were jihadists.

Poachers operating in the region often cooperate with jihadists who finance themselves through trafficking in arms, fuel, gold and wildlife.