UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Attack Pakistan Stock Exchange In Karachi: Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: police

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A group of gunmen attacked the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi Monday, according to police and officials from the trading floor with fighting ongoing.

"An unknown number of attackers are in or around the stock exchange, firing," a Karachi police spokesman told AFP.

The stock exchange also confirmed the attack in a separate statement.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Attack Police Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

17 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

12 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.