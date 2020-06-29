Gunmen Attack Pakistan Stock Exchange In Karachi: Police
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 AM
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A group of gunmen attacked the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi Monday, according to police and officials from the trading floor with fighting ongoing.
"An unknown number of attackers are in or around the stock exchange, firing," a Karachi police spokesman told AFP.
The stock exchange also confirmed the attack in a separate statement.