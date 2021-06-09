Gunmen kill 10 mine-clearing workers in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kunduz, Afghanistan, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Masked gunmen killed 10 people working for the HALO Trust mine-clearing organisation in northern Afghanistan, the interior ministry said Wednesday, blaming the Taliban for the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency...

and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

The UK-based HALO Trust told AFP "an unknown armed group" killed 10 staff and wounded 16 others.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the insurgents were involved in the attack.

"We condemn attacks on the defenseless & view it as brutality," he said on Twitter. "We have normal relations with NGOs, our Mujahidin will never carry out such brutal acts."