Gunmen Kill 11 Nigerian Troops In Central Region: Army

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Gunmen kill 11 Nigerian troops in central region: army

Abuja, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Gunmen killed 10 Nigerian soldiers and an officer in central Benue state, the army said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but Benue is part of Nigeria's middle belt region, where gangs have taken up arms after years of communal clashes between herders and farmers.

"Nigerian Army troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task," army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

