Gunmen kill 13, kidnap 10 in NW Nigeria attacks

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunmen attacked two villages in northwest Nigeria, police and officials said Sunday, killing 13 and kidnapping 10 others according to residents.

Northwest and central Nigeria have for years been terrorised by criminal gangs of cattle thieves who raid villages, killing and looting as well as kidnapping residents for ransom.

The gangs have recently been targeting schools where they abduct students to squeeze ransom from parents.

In Kaduna state, "Madamai village... was attacked by unidentified assailants," state official Samuel Aruwan said in a statement, without specifiying when the attacked happened.

"Five people were killed, while nine houses were burnt, in addition to three vehicles," he added.

In Sokoto state, motorcycle-riding gunmen called bandits by locals rode into Birjingo village on Friday, shooting male residents, abducting women and stealing cattle, residents said.

Local police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar confirmed on Sunday that "there was an attack by suspected bandits" on the village without giving details.

The assailants riding in pairs on around 100 motorcycles attacked the farming and herding village around 1700 GMT, according to residents.

"They shot dead eight of our kinsmen and took away 10 women in the attack that lasted two hours," said resident Ibrahim Kallah.

"They looted shops and food supplies as well as a large number of cattle before they left," said Kallah.

His account was supported by another resident Halilu Abubakar who accused the bandits of a similar attack on neighbouring Tudu village a week ago.

Bandits are increasingly raiding remote villages in Sokoto and neighbouring Kebbi states from their bases in nearby Zamfara state.

In June, 80 villagers were killed by bandits during a raid on a village in Kebbi, a week after scores of students were abducted from a boarding high school in the state.

Violence in the region is just one of the challenges facing Africa's most populous country.