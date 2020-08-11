UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 13 Villagers In Central Nigeria: Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Gunmen kill 13 villagers in central Nigeria: police

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Gunmen have killed 13 villagers in central Nigeria's Benue state following a long-running "chieftaincy" dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The attack on Edikwu in the Apa district on Monday, also left several people injured and many houses burnt, said Catherine Anene, the state police spokeswoman.

"About 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community," she said in a statement.

"A team of police officers was deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered," she said.

Anene said police had launched an investigation, adding that a dispute over "chieftaincy" matters was to blame for the violence.

"Edikwu... was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until May 25 when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the deputy governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, to put an end to the rancour," she said.

She said peace was restored until Monday when the gunmen invaded.

Communal clashes over land rights, water and access to political opportunities are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with 200 million people.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Police Governor Water Nigeria May Government Million

Recent Stories

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

3 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.