UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 14 Villagers In Central Nigeria: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Gunmen kill 14 villagers in central Nigeria: police

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed 14 villagers in central Nigeria's Kogi state on Wednesday, police said, blaming the attack on communal violence.

The night-time attack on Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area also left six people seriously injured, said state police commissioner Ede Ayuba in a statement.

"I was there and I was part of those who picked up some of the dead bodies we are talking about," he said.

He said 13 of the dead were members of the same family.

"In that family, only one person survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle's wife, his younger brother, his senior brother's wife, his wife and all his children were killed," he said.

Ayuba said an investigation had been launched into the incident, adding that a long-standing row over land rights was a possible motive.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Wife Same Nigeria Family All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

15 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

60 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

2 hours ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

2 hours ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.