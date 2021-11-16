UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill 15 Civilians In Northwest Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Gunmen kill 15 civilians in northwest Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Heavily armed gunmen have killed 15 civilians in two separate attacks in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto state near the border with Niger, its governor said Monday.

Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, raiding and looting villages, but attacks have intensified in recent months.

Dozens of gunmen stormed into Sokoto's Illela and Goronyo towns overnight Sunday, killing 15 residents, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said.

"We lost 12 people in Illela... and three in Goronyo owing to banditry attacks that were carried out last night through this morning," Tambuwal told lawmakers in parliament where he was presenting next year's budget.

Since September, Nigerian troops have been conducting ground and air offensives on bandit camps in neighbouring Zamfara state, the epicentre of the violence.

To disrupt communication between gang members, telecom services were shut down in Zamfara and parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto states.

Bandits fleeing military operations in Zamfara have set up camps near the border with Niger, including in Sokoto, from where they launch attacks on communities.

Last month bandits opened fire on a market in Goronyo, killing 43 traders.

The attack happened days after 19 people were killed at another market in Sabon Birni town, where 17 Nigerian troops were killed the previous month.

Although bandits have no known ideological agenda, there are growing concerns over infiltration by militants.

Outside the northwest and central states, Nigerian security forces are battling a 12-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast of the country.

Tambuwal warned that bandits were "graduating into terrorists" during a separate meeting with military officers in his office on Monday.

He called on the Nigerian government to intensify measures to check the spiralling violence, according to a statement from his office.

Gangs have increasingly turned to mass school kidnappings for ransom, snatching 1,400 children this year according to UNICEF.

Most are released after negotiations with their captors, but the UN agency warned in September that more than 200 children were still missing.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Militants Governor United Nations Parliament Budget Katsina Kaduna Sokoto Niger Nigeria September Border Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

44 minutes ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

1 hour ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

2 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.