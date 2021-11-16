Gunmen kill 15 civilians in northwest Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Heavily armed gunmen have killed 15 civilians in two separate attacks in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto state near the border with Niger, its governor said Monday.

Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, raiding and looting villages, but attacks have intensified in recent months.

Dozens of gunmen stormed into Sokoto's Illela and Goronyo towns overnight Sunday, killing 15 residents, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said.

"We lost 12 people in Illela... and three in Goronyo owing to banditry attacks that were carried out last night through this morning," Tambuwal told lawmakers in parliament where he was presenting next year's budget.

Since September, Nigerian troops have been conducting ground and air offensives on bandit camps in neighbouring Zamfara state, the epicentre of the violence.

To disrupt communication between gang members, telecom services were shut down in Zamfara and parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto states.

Bandits fleeing military operations in Zamfara have set up camps near the border with Niger, including in Sokoto, from where they launch attacks on communities.

Last month bandits opened fire on a market in Goronyo, killing 43 traders.

The attack happened days after 19 people were killed at another market in Sabon Birni town, where 17 Nigerian troops were killed the previous month.

Although bandits have no known ideological agenda, there are growing concerns over infiltration by militants.

Outside the northwest and central states, Nigerian security forces are battling a 12-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast of the country.

Tambuwal warned that bandits were "graduating into terrorists" during a separate meeting with military officers in his office on Monday.

He called on the Nigerian government to intensify measures to check the spiralling violence, according to a statement from his office.

Gangs have increasingly turned to mass school kidnappings for ransom, snatching 1,400 children this year according to UNICEF.

Most are released after negotiations with their captors, but the UN agency warned in September that more than 200 children were still missing.