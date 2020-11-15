UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill 34 In Attack On Bus In West Ethiopia: Rights Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: rights body

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed at least 34 people in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in west Ethiopia, a part of the country that has recently seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians, the national human rights body said Sunday.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement that "the estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise" from the attack which occurred Saturday night in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

