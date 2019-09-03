UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Five People At Mexico Bus Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Gunmen kill five people at Mexico bus station

Cuernavaca, Mexico, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Gunmen attacked a bus station in Mexico Monday, killing five people and wounding one in Cuernavaca, a picturesque colonial city popular with tourists, authorities said.

The security commission for the state of Morelos, of which Cuernavaca is the capital, said the gunmen staged a "targeted" attack, seeking out specific victims at the Estrella de Oro bus station, near the city center.

Local media reports said the gunmen killed three victims aboard a bus, one in the waiting area and one in a bathroom.

Morelos is the scene of a turf war between at least five different drug cartels, according to authorities.

The bus station shooting came after a violent weekend in which at least 15 people were murdered in various incidents in the state, according to media reports.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence since the government deployed the army to fight powerful drug cartels in 2006. Since then, more than 250,000 people have been murdered.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged Sunday in his first annual state of the nation address that Mexico "still suffers from insecurity and violence" nine months into his presidency. He vowed to step up efforts to end the gruesome violence of the country's so-called "drug war."

Related Topics

Attack Army Cuernavaca Mexico Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

1 hour ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

1 hour ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

45 minutes ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

45 minutes ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

47 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.