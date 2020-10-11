UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Five Villagers In Central Mali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Gunmen kill five villagers in central Mali

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least five Malian villagers have been killed by suspected militants in the centre of the country where attacks and ethnic clashes have been on the rise, witnesses and local officials said on Sunday.

The attack followed the kidnapping by gunmen on Tuesday of around 20 people at a weekly market in the same village, Farabougou, near the central Malian town of Niono.

"The village is cut off from the country by terrorists who have blocked all access routes," said village chief Boukary Coulibaly.

Villagers trying to enter the area were ambushed, leaving five dead and fifteen wounded, he said.

Another local official said six people had been killed. A resident contacted by AFP by phone also said that six civilians were killed by the jihadists, and others were missing.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Kidnapping Same Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

1 hour ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.