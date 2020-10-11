Gunmen kill five villagers in central Mali

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least five Malian villagers have been killed by suspected militants in the centre of the country where attacks and ethnic clashes have been on the rise, witnesses and local officials said on Sunday.

The attack followed the kidnapping by gunmen on Tuesday of around 20 people at a weekly market in the same village, Farabougou, near the central Malian town of Niono.

"The village is cut off from the country by terrorists who have blocked all access routes," said village chief Boukary Coulibaly.

Villagers trying to enter the area were ambushed, leaving five dead and fifteen wounded, he said.

Another local official said six people had been killed. A resident contacted by AFP by phone also said that six civilians were killed by the jihadists, and others were missing.