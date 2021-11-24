UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Police, Soldier In Restive Southeast Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Suspected separatist gunmen have killed a soldier and a policeman in two attacks in Nigeria's restive southeast, officials said, in a region where agitation for a breakaway state has been on the rise.

Southeast Nigeria has seen a surge in violence, with more than 130 police and other security personnel killed by gunmen this year, according to a local media tallies.

Authorities have blamed attacks on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB movement, which calls for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing the Eastern Security Network or ESN.

Gunmen attacked the police station in Imo State on Tuesday, killing one officer.

"The incident happened yesterday. The gunmen burned down the divisonal police headquarters at Arondizuogu in Ideato council of Imo State, killing a policeman," state police spokesman Michael Abattam told AFP on Wednesday.

He said the divisional police officer was also wounded in the attack.

