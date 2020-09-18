UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Seven In Northern Nigeria: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gunmen kill seven in northern Nigeria: police

Kano, Nigeria, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Gunmen have killed two policemen and five farmers in two separate attacks in northern Nigeria, police said.

Armed gangs, called bandits by locals, regularly raid villages in central and northwestern Nigeria, killing and kidnapping people as well as looting and burning homes.

A gang of around 100 gunmen dressed in army camouflage stormed a police station in the town of Gidan Madi in Sokoto state on Thursday, killing two officers and injuring another, police spokesman Muhammad Sadiq said.

Residents in Gidan Madi told AFP that the attackers carted away weapons from the police station before withdrawing into the bush.

Gunmen are believed to hide in the nearby Rugu forest that stretches across Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

Related Topics

Army Police Kidnapping Police Station Katsina Kaduna Sokoto Niger Nigeria From

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

10 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

41 minutes ago

France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Ammunition Blast Hits Iraqi Military Base in North ..

4 minutes ago

RECAST - France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.