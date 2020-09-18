Gunmen kill seven in northern Nigeria: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Kano, Nigeria, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Gunmen have killed two policemen and five farmers in two separate attacks in northern Nigeria, police said.

Armed gangs, called bandits by locals, regularly raid villages in central and northwestern Nigeria, killing and kidnapping people as well as looting and burning homes.

A gang of around 100 gunmen dressed in army camouflage stormed a police station in the town of Gidan Madi in Sokoto state on Thursday, killing two officers and injuring another, police spokesman Muhammad Sadiq said.

Residents in Gidan Madi told AFP that the attackers carted away weapons from the police station before withdrawing into the bush.

Gunmen are believed to hide in the nearby Rugu forest that stretches across Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.