UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Six In Ecuador Tourist Town: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Gunmen kill six in Ecuador tourist town: prosecutors

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more, prosecutors said on Sunday.

The attack happened Saturday night in a busy nightlife area of the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast, the prosecutors' office said on Twitter.

It gave no information on the age or identity of the people who were shot.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world's top producers of cocaine, Ecuador is weathering the biggest surge in crime in its recent history.

Crime linked to drug trafficking caused the murder rate to almost double from 2021 to 2022.

A woman who was near the restaurant at the time of the latest shooting described hearing gunshots.

"We heard the noise -- boom, boom, boom, and people said, 'run, run, it's a shootout,'" the woman told AFP.

She declined to give her name, saying she feared reprisal.

It was the second mass shooting in days on Ecuador's Pacific coast.

On Thursday gunmen burst into a wake at a funeral home in the nearby town of Manta and started shooting, killing four people and leaving eight wounded.

Conservative President Guillermo Lasso has tried to counter the crime wave by declaring a state of emergency in the hardest-hit provinces, such as Santa Elena, which includes Montanita. The measure allows for deploying soldiers in the streets and declaring curfews.

The government blames the violence on fights between drug gangs battling for power and control of routes to ship cocaine and other drugs from the Pacific coast to Europe and the United States.

These battles have also claimed lives in prisons, as rival gangs fight each other behind bars. More than 420 inmates have died in rioting since 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Attack Fire World Europe Drugs Twitter Died Manta Ecuador Peru United States Colombia Women Sunday From Government Top

Recent Stories

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

46 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

1 hour ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collec ..

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.