Gunmen Kill Soldier, Three Others In Central Nigeria: Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Gunmen kill soldier, three others in central Nigeria: police

Jos, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Gunmen killed a soldier and three other people in an attack in north-central Nigeria on Tuesday, state police said.

State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyete, said the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the village of Tumburok, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Legislator Timothy Danton confirmed the incident in parliament, but gave the toll as five dead.

According to Akinmoyete, the soldier was shot while exchanging fire with the unknown attackers.

"Three corpses were found and of course some houses were burnt. Many houses were burnt, probably 30 or 40," said Akinmoyete, adding that an investigation was underway to identify the attackers.

Violence between farmers and nomadic herders is on the rise in Nigeria over access to fertile land and water, which is becoming scarce in the face of drought and rapid population growth.

Plateau State is one of the hotspots for the deadly violence.

