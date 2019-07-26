UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Steal 750 Kg Of Precious Metals From Brazil Airport

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Gunmen steal 750 kg of precious metals from Brazil airport

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight gunmen impersonating Federal police stole nearly a ton of precious metals, including gold, from an international airport in Brazil on Thursday, an official said.

No shots were fired when the thieves confronted workers inside a warehouse at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport at around 2:30 pm (1730 GMT), an airport official told AFP.

They made off with 750 kilograms (1,650 Pounds) in precious metals that had been en route to New York and Zurich.

The assailants had driven vehicles resembling those used by federal police in the brazen robbery, the official said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Robbery Sao Paulo New York Brazil Gold From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

9 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

9 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

9 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

10 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

10 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.