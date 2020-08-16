Gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel after car bombing: police, witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital on Sunday after a car bomb detonated outside in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a police officer and witnesses told AFP.

"There was a car bomb blast targeting Elite Hotel at Lido beach. There is heavy gunfire in the building," said Adan Ibrahim, a police officer in the area.