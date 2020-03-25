Gunmen storm Sikh-Hindu temple in ongoing Kabul assault

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Gunmen stormed a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul on Wednesday and were locked in an ongoing battle with security forces responding to the incident, an official said.

"At around 7:45 am (0315 GMT), a number of attackers entered a Hindu-Sikh temple," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP.

"People are stuck inside the building and (security forces) are trying to rescue them".