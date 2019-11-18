UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gurbaz Blitz Helps Afghanistan Clinch T20 Series Win Over Windies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Gurbaz blitz helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series win over Windies

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit an attacking half-century to set up Afghanistan's 29-run series-clinching win over West Indies in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Gurbaz hit 79 off 52 balls as Afghanistan posted 156 for eight, a total their bowlers defended by restricting the West Indies to 127-7 in Lucknow.

They won the series 2-1 after losing the opening game and being swept in the preceding ODIs 3-0.

Paceman Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets to choke the West Indies' chase despite a valiant 52 by wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope.

"You have to be smart and cool and calm as a professional player. Sometimes you are losing but your energy and mindset for upcoming matches is more important," said skipper Rashid Khan.

"Yes we lost the first three ODIs and the first T20 but still the focus was that we can still win two trophies - T20s and Test cricket." But it was the 17-year-old Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, who stood out with his second T20I fifty after the Afghans were in early trouble at 12 for two.

Gurbaz, named man of the match, put on a crucial 50-run stand for the fourth wicket with former captain Asghar Afghan, who made 24, and surpassed his previous T20I best of 61.

He smashed six fours and five sixes before falling to West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

Pacemen Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams and Keemo Paul took two wickets each.

The West Indies lost regular wickets to falter in their chase against a disciplined Afghanistan attack that made the most of a slow track.

Hope, who was dropped on 11 by Naveen off Gulbadin Naib, completed his second T20I fifty but got little support from the other end.

Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat could not repeat his heroics from the second game where he claimed five wickets and scored 26 runs, but was named man of the series.

"The guys would have taken a lot from this series and how to adapt and play on slower pitches," said Pollard.

"We have a long-term plan, but we have to deal with what's in front of us right now. Can't say what will happen in October next year (for the T20 World Cup)."The two teams will next play a one-off Test starting November 27.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Afghanistan T20 World Lucknow Man Gulbadin Naib Rashid Khan October November Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

2 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.