UrduPoint.com

Gurkha Veterans Call Off Hunger Strike As UK Govt Agrees Talks

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK govt agrees talks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Nepalese Gurkha military veterans on Thursday ended their "fast until death" after the British government agreed to discuss their longstanding grievances over pension rights.

Troops with a reputation for fierce fighting, thousands of Gurkhas have served in the British army but did not enjoy the same pay and conditions as British soldiers until 2007.

Now "Government has a struck a deal with the Nepal Embassy for a government-to-government dialogue," wrote the "Gurkha Equal Rights" group on its Twitter account.

"The hunger strike has now been called off! Thank you everyone for your support and love." The Ministry of Defence said it was "happy" the group had agreed to end the strike and that it looked forward "to meeting with the group next month alongside the Nepali Ambassador to move forward together." The strikers camped under makeshift shelters opposite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office for 13 days, taking no food.

One protester, Dhan Gurung, was taken to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell.

His wife, Dev Kumari Gurung, dismissed reports he had a heart attack.

He had been feeling weak and had high blood pressure but was determined to carry on, she told AFP.

Surrounded by flowers and candles left by supporters, the demonstrators wanted the government to resolve their complaints about alleged discrimination and inequalities.

The Gurkhas have earned a reputation for fierce fighting, loyalty and bravery since they first served as part of the Indian army in British-ruled India in 1815.

Around 200,000 have fought alongside British troops in both world wars, as well as the conflicts in the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

There around 2,700 currently enlisted in Britain's armed forces.

Those who served before 1997 receive only a fraction of their British counterparts' salary, as it was assumed they would return to Nepal after leaving the army, where the cost of living is significantly lower.

They previously lost a legal challenge against the situation, and say it has left some 25,000 older Nepalese veterans out of pocket.

jwp/phz/tgb

Related Topics

India Attack Afghanistan Prime Minister World Army Twitter Iraq Wife Same Nepal National University Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

2 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.