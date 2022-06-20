Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Colombia's first ever left-wing president Gustavo Petro, elected on Sunday, is a former guerrilla who spent two years in jail before turning to politics.

He won 50.49 percent of a runoff vote with 99.7 percent of the ballots counted, after a tense and unpredictable campaign against maverick millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez.

But 10.5 million people voted against him in the second round, in a country with a total population of some 50 million, underscoring a potentially bumpy road ahead.

"It should be well understood that a significant portion of the country did not want Petro to become president," Sergio Guzman, president of the Colombia Risk Analysis consultancy told AFP.

Petro, 62, was mayor of Bogota from 2012 to 2015 -- a stint that was not without controversy and gave birth to unflattering accounts of his management style and alleged despotic tendencies.

He has "a very impetuous and authoritarian temperament, and when he insisted on carrying out his proposals ... he did not know how to persuade the different sectors to put them into practice," said Daniel Garcia-Pena, Petro's adviser at the time.

Petro also garnered much criticism as mayor for a chaotic plan to nationalize rubbish collection.

A self-styled "revolutionary" warrior for the marginalized -- black and Indigenous people, the poor and the young -- Petro promises to address hunger and inequality.

This was his third presidential race.

"He believes it's his destiny ... that he's the only person who can save Colombia," said a source close to the president-elect.