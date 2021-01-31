UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gut-Behrami Completes Super-G Hat-trick In Garmisch Before Worlds

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisch before worlds

GarmischPartenkirchen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami completed her career hat-trick of World Cup super-G victories in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday in a perfect warm-up for next month's world championships.

After super-G victories in Garmisch in both 2016 and 2017, the 29-year-old bagged a third win after clocking 1min 15.70sec down the Kandahar course.

It was also a third straight super-G win this season for Gut-Behrami after previous first places in Crans Montana and St Anton.

The victory consolidated the Swiss racer's place atop World Cup standings in the discipline, and saw her leafrog teammate Michelle Gisin into second in the overall standings behind Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who bagged 26 valuable points with a joint 10th-placed finish.

Gut-Behrami was 0.68sec faster than second-placed Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, 22, who earned the first podium finish of her career.

Canada's Maria-Michele Gagnon, a late runner with bib 29, took a surprise third, at 0.93sec, for only the fifth World Cup podium of her career and her first in super-G.

Gagnon knocked Sofia Goggia into fourth after the Italian came to the Bavarian Alps on the back of four straight downhill World Cup wins.

Related Topics

World Kandahar Montana Sofia 2017 2016

Recent Stories

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for A ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

16 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Negotiating COVID-19 Vaccine Imports With ..

16 minutes ago

JI chief presides over meeting

16 minutes ago

Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, IPU President review global p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.