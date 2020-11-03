Guterres slams 'horrific' attack at Kabul University

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the "horrific" attack at Kabul University on Monday, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

"He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the UN chief said in a statement issued by UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq.

"This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education," the statement said.

According to media reports from Kabul, the attack, claimed by ISIS/Da'esh, left at least 22 dead and 22 wounded after two gunmen stormed the campus, took several students hostage and battled security forces for hours before the scene was cleared and all hostages were freed.

"The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace," the statement added.