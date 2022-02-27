Guterres tells Ukraine that UN determined to 'enhance' humanitarian aid

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The United Nations told Ukraine Saturday that it will work to increase humanitarian assistance in the wake of the Russian invasion.

With the war already prompting tens of thousands of people in Ukraine to flee their homes, Secretary General Antonio Guterres assured President Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation of "the determination of the United Nations to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine."